Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468,116 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Q2 worth $7,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Q2 by 34.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 203.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 254.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,931,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.52. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

