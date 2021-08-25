Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Bank OZK worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

OZK opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.81. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

