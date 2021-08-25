Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $73.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

