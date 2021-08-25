Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,630 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

