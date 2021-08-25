Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 278.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,923 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.07% of Trinity Capital worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $8,717,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,615,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,460,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

TRIN opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Trinity Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.39.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.