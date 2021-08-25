Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,983,000 after buying an additional 2,213,011 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 56.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 879,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

