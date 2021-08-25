Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656,663 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.50% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $229,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

