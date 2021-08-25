Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,661 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.24% of Yelp worth $7,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 32.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Yelp by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Yelp during the first quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

YELP opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.60. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. Research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

