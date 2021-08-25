Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.19 Million Stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of GMS worth $7,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 133.3% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 15,229 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.68 on Wednesday. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.