Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,231,224 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,879,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,312,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after buying an additional 120,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,151,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 1,163,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,547,000 after buying an additional 174,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,323,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

VSH stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

