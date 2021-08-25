Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.30 Million Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 52.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 103.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

