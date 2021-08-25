Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.35 Million Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of FTI Consulting worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCN. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.9% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.53. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

