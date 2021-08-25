Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.42 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of PacWest Bancorp worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $9,537,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,498,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,374,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACW opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PACW shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

