Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.65 Million Stock Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of South State worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in South State by 2.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get South State alerts:

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $69.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.62. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. South State’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

In other news, CEO John C. Corbett acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist reduced their target price on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.