Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.37.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $170.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1063.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

