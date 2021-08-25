Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 131,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.16.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.