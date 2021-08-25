Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of ShockWave Medical worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $206.39.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,562.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,457. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

