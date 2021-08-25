Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,161 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 10.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 532,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 25.3% during the first quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

NYSE ETRN opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.