Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 373.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 213,122 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.53% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 577,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 33,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, with a total value of $29,991.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

