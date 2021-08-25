Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 176,120 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 381.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 110,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000.

GDX opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

