Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 21,702 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of The Wendy’s worth $7,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 75.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,370,241 shares of company stock valued at $35,629,795 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.