Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.50% of Virginia National Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $940,000. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VABK stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $197.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

