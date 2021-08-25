Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 415.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.56% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.53.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

