Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,702 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of QIAGEN worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,690,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 173.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 780,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 494,846 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QIAGEN stock opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. QIAGEN has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

