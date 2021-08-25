Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,373 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Black Knight worth $7,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Black Knight by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Black Knight by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after buying an additional 228,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKI. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

BKI stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

