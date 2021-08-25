Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,916 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Kemper worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,789,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 473,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.74. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

