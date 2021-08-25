Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,629 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.54.

OLLI opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

