Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,850 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.25% of Ingevity worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGVT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $89.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

