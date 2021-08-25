Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 74,240 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

