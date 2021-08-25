Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 74,240 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,240 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.
BYD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.
In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
