Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 7,480 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Flowers Foods worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 83.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.89.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

