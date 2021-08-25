Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS reduced its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after acquiring an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.20. 3,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $209.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.60.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

