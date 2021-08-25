Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s 2nd Largest Position

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60,463 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 10.4% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of Alphabet worth $1,005,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total transaction of $37,997,803.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,851.49. The company had a trading volume of 19,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,656.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

