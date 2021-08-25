Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Freed Investment Group

Freed Investment Group grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.0% of Freed Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after acquiring an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $4.65 on Wednesday, reaching $2,852.62. 20,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,656.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,860.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.