Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 353.4% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after buying an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alphabet by 168.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,859.00. 628,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,704. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,866.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,663.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

