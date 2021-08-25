Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $16.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2,841.58. 789,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,597.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,843.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

