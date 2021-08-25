Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $23,454,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $342,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $98,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,835.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,402. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,841.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,597.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.