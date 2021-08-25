Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,631 shares of company stock worth $48,792 and have sold 31,965 shares worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alphatec by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

