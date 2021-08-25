Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 23,188 shares.The stock last traded at $16.42 and had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,879,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,673,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,820,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,824,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.