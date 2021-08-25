AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 664.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14,054.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 497,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,176,000 after acquiring an additional 41,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Locke sold 34,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,477.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,565 shares in the company, valued at $974,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.