AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Up to $44.26

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.26, but opened at $46.50. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $46.54, with a volume of 2,228,001 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 13,766 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $681,692.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,325 shares of company stock worth $7,833,593 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.