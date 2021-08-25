Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $175.00 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.08.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedisys stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

