AMEPAY Market Capitalization Reaches $3.54 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $1.06 million worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.29 or 1.00145694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.01047674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.68 or 0.06600746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

