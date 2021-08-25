Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Ameren reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 72.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 5,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ameren has a 52 week low of $69.79 and a 52 week high of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

