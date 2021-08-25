Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.29

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.29 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 4482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $277,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 140.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 251,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 94,081 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

