American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAOU) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Acquisition Opportunity were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $250,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAOU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

