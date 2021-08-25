American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $31.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

