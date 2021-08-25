American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $175,234.18 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.02 per share, with a total value of $175,234.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 179,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 530,213 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $1,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 457,872 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $4,250,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 195.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

