American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $41.65. American Century Quality Preferred ETF shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 42,099 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

