American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report sales of $4.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.65 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $16.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.89 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.31 billion to $18.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

