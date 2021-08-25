American International Group (AIG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/16/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – American International Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – American International Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

AIG traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $54.91. The company had a trading volume of 304,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

